Tornado damage in DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The temperature outside has dropped almost 40 degrees in the past 24 hours and those storms that brought the cooler weather also brought some strong winds Sunday afternoon.

DeFuniak Springs resident Jonathon Everett was out of town at the time and unaware of the weather back home.

“We got a text from a friend saying I heard there was a tornado that landed near your house,” Everett said. “We thought near 90 or something. No, they meant literally right across the street there.”

An EF-0 tornado with max winds of 80 m.p.h. touched down near Bellini Road. The National Weather Service Reports it damaged several buildings including two homes. Damaged roofs and downed fences and trees can be seen around the area.

“We pulled up, we had a bunch of those big tree limbs right here in the driveway,” Everett said. “I couldn’t really park. We had to immediately clean up and move stuff out of the way.”

Luckily for Everett, his home and property were not badly damaged.

“We were pretty lucky there’s only a little bit of damage to the house,” Everett said. “It did damage the fence there but that’s fine I don’t really care.”

His neighbors, and animals, are also safe.

“They have a bunch of animals in the back,” Everett said. “Geese and such, and ducks. I’m pretty sure they’re fine, they told me none of them got hurt.”

No injuries have been reported at this time.

If you need assistance with storm damage, you can contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

