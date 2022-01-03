Advertisement

Upcoming events hosted by Destination PC

By WJHG Newsroom
Jan. 3, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City President and CEO Jennifer Vigil stopped by NewsChannel 7 Monday afternoon to talk about upcoming events this spring season.

Krewe of St. Andrews Mardi Gras will take place February 18-20 in Historic St. Andrews.

The 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival will take place March 14-17 at the House of Henry.

Blessing of the Fleet and Free Your Feet will be held on May 14 at the St. Andrew Marina.

For more information on the events, you can click the video attached to this web script.

