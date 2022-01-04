Advertisement

Bay County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Marc Tochterman retiring

Marc Tochterman hearing his proclamation at the Bay County commission meeting(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just before retiring, a longtime Bay County Sheriff’s Office fixture was honored at Tuesday morning’s County Commission meeting. During a surprise ceremony, Lieutenant Marc Tochterman was recognized for exactly 23 years at the Sheriff’s Office.

A proclamation was read during the meeting declaring January 4, 2022, as “Lieutenant Marc Tochterman Day.”

During the ceremony, Sheriff Tommy Ford and former sheriff Frank McKeithen were on hand to witness the proclamation.

Tochterman is also a 21-year United States Navy veteran and the Sheriff’s Office says he will be missed.

