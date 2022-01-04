COVID-19 cases increase in Bay County after the holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise across the state. The Florida Department of Health is reporting 298,455 new cases for the week of December 24 through the 30.

Taking a look back to October, the week of the 22nd there were only 13,353 new cases. New cases remained low and even dropped to 9,639 for the week of November 19.

But between the week of December 3 and December 10, we start to see a major spike in cases across the state increasing from around 13,000 the week prior to more than 29,000.

The pattern continues over the next 7 days to the week of December 17 where the number of reported cases is 128,186.

We are seeing this increase of new cases in Bay County as well. The Florida Department of Health is reporting 694 new cases for the week of December 24 through December 30th. The week before only 170 new cases were reported.

Local hospitals are starting to see a few more patients trickle in as well.

“The weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday we were looking at about three to five patients that were hospitalized with COVID as of this morning we had 12,” Dr. Neil Kooy, Chief Medical Officer, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, said.

Ascension Sacred Heart is reporting across the three campuses in Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties they have 21 COVID patients. The week prior they had 9.

With an increase in cases comes an increased need for testing. But Dr. Kooy says do not to go to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test. If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms pleased visit one of the following tested sites listed on the Bay County Department of Health’s website.

“We are really trying to get to go out to some of the community’s resources to get tested to keep us from being overrun with numbers of patients so that we can actually concentrate and focus our attention on those who truly have emergency needs,” Dr. Kooy said.

However, due to the recent rise in cases Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is offering their outpatient monoclonal antibody treatments once again.

“We have a monoclonal antibody that is available to us that was there from the previous surge,” Dr. Kooy said. We are in the process of trying to obtain more. It is a little bit in short supply now”

To receive the treatment you will need to talk to your doctor.

“We have sent out our literature to our community physicians letting them know that we have reopened the clinic, and what the requirements are for delivery of the monoclonal antibody,” Dr. Kooy said.

According to officials with Ascension Sacred Heart with all of their scheduled antibody treatments, they will soon be out.

“Ascension Sacred Heart Bay is requesting additional supplies of antibody therapies,’’ said Robin Godwin, President, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. “We hope to receive treatments but understand these are currently in high demand with limited supply nationwide.”

For a list of places that offer the antibody treatment click here.

