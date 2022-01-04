Advertisement

Fatal crash shuts down part of 23rd Street in Panama City

Panama City Police are investigating a fatal crash on 23rd Street.
Panama City Police are investigating a fatal crash on 23rd Street.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Panama City Tuesday afternoon.

Panama City Police say the crash was between a motorcycle and car on 23rd Street near the colleges in Panama City. They tell us the person on the motorcycle did not survive.

Officers ask travelers to avoid the area while they investigate.

