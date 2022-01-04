Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach man arrested on drug, firearm charges

Sean Coy was arrested on drug and firearm charges.
Sean Coy was arrested on drug and firearm charges.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man is facing multiple charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him Monday night.

Deputies said they pulled Sean Coy, 27, over near Beal Parkway for an expired vehicle registration tag. Deputies said they could smell weed from the car and upon searching, officials found a sandwich bag of meth in Coy’s pocket, and a backpack with a loaded handgun, magazine, digital scale, and another three corner bags of meth.

Officials said Coy tried to run while handcuffed but was taken to the ground. He’s charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm/ammo by a convicted felon, resisting without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

