Fulfilling New Year’s Resolutions, making gains all 2022

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The saying new year, new me is taking a new shape for those looking to start a fitness journey in 2022.

Many people have made resolutions to go to the gym more.

From deadlifts to squats, and even some bench presses along the way. Many people are looking to make some gains in 2022.

“Typically around this time of year, we do see a ten percent increase in memberships. Whether that be due to New Year’s Resolutions. People just trying to develop a fitness hobby or just lifestyle in general,” Patrick Lambert, Wellness & Fitness Center Manager, said.

Lambert says his staff sees people come in constantly, then they seem to burn out.

“People come in like super hard. They’re like you know if you’re not all in, then you need to be all out. I completely disagree with that whole spectrum,” Lambert said. “It can be intimidating, like I said just try to get in here. You don’t have to hop on the machines or the barbells on day one. Just get familiarized with the area, and then you will become more comfortable in the area.

He also has this piece of advice for those who may be unsure about starting out.

“Train through it, you know really push hard. Get out of your comfort zone. Being comfortable is probably one of the scariest things you can do in your entire life. Just push hard get out of your comfort zone and try something new,” Lambert said.

Getting out of that comfort zone can seem painful, but as they say -- no pain, no gain.

For more information on the Wellness & Fitness Center of Panama City, visit their website.

