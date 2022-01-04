Gulf Coast getting set to host Northwest Florida in conference opener

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The intensity for area Juco basketball teams really amps Tuesday night! Tuesday marks the start of Panhandle Conference play, and for the teams of Northwest Florida and Gulf Coast, that means head to head meetings on the latter’s floor.

Let’s focus on the ladies here. Coach Bart Walker and his Raiders picking right up where they left off last season. The defending National Champs playing 14 games in the non-conference slate the last two months, and winning all 14. So they’re undefeated as they head into league play, and ranked first in the nation. For the Commodores, first year coach Rory Kuhn and his team with 15 pre-conference ballgames, and winning 11 of them, so an 11-4 mark. All but one of those games coming on the road, so they’ve been tested plenty. But the tests really get tougher starting this week!

“I always tell everybody, the players, you want to come here and you want to play, this is why you want to come.” coach Kuhn told me during a Zoom call Monday afternoon. “You open up with the number one team in the country coming in. Then you get a one day rest and you go play the fourteenth ranked team in the country. And then a couple of days later you’ll play the number six ranked team in the country. So you play against the best, and as I always say as a coach, if you don’t get excited to play the number one team in the country as a basketball player, I don’t know what will get you excited. So yeah we’re excited to go here.”

As for starting league play with 14-0 Northwest Tuesday, then 12-1 Pensacola Thursday, and 15-1 Chipola next week, well it doesn’t get any tougher than that. Coach Kuhn believes his team though is as prepared as it can be for this kind of stretch.

“I think our strength of schedule, who we played so far, I think we’ve lost to the number five ranked team, the number seven ranked team and the fourteenth ranked team in the country. And the other team was ranked twenty five right now. So all of our losses were to top 25 teams in the country and two of those teams in that top 25 we beat. So as far as getting prepared for the Panhandle schedule, I think we’re probably as well tested as any team.”

The ladies tip off at 5:30, the men’s game begins at 7:30. We’ll have highlights of the action in our late news Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.