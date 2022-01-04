Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Bundle up with cold temperatures tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the cold front we will see near freezing temperatures tonight. Inland areas will drop to 30-33 w/the coast near 35-39. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and winds will be North at 5-10 mph. On Tuesday clouds will be on the increase and it will get a bit more humid w/highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Another front arrives Thursday that will bring our next chance of rain.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

