Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the cold front we will see near freezing temperatures tonight. Inland areas will drop to 30-33 w/the coast near 35-39. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and winds will be North at 5-10 mph. On Tuesday clouds will be on the increase and it will get a bit more humid w/highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Another front arrives Thursday that will bring our next chance of rain.

