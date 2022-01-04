New FedEx Ground facility in Panama City slated for fall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new FedEx Ground facility is being built in Panama City, thanks to the Bay Economic Development Alliance, Port Panama City, the City of Panama City, and Bay County.

The building boasts 251,000 square feet on 33 acres. It will be in the Port Panama City’s Intermodal Distribution Center on U.S. 231. Officials say they chose the location because it’s close to major highways and other distribution centers.

“We are pleased to partner with Port Panama City and local government to help this great company grow in Bay County,” said Will Cramer, chairman of BayEDA.

“The Panama City Port Authority is excited that FedEx Ground has chosen to invest in a state-of-the art facility at our Intermodal Distribution Center,” said Alex King, executive director of Port Panama City.

The project is expected to open in the fall.

