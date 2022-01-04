Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport sees success following recent holiday travel

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the holidays, thousands of people were flying high in our skies, including into our local airport.

Despite airports across the nation seeing issues due to cancellations or delays, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport seemed to miss a beat.

Something the executive director says the airport has been lucky to see.

“We have had a very successful holiday season. It began around two weeks ago, as we come to the conclusion. Obviously, there are impacts around the nation with some of with weather. And with the omicron. So, we’re working with the airlines,” Parker McClellan, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport executive director, said.

Airport officials expect the busy holiday season to wrap up Tuesday or Wednesday.

