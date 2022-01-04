Pier Park businesses see boom after New Year’s weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Three, two, one, Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at midnight, and a happy new year it was for businesses in Pier Park, benefiting from the return of the Beach Ball Drop.

“We definitely did a lot better than we had been doing in the previous weeks given the off-season and I think it was due to everyone coming down for New Year’s Eve,” Angry Tuna Manager Brandon Jacobi said.

Visit Panama City Beach’s Lacee Rudd said people came down for this event from all across the United States.

“I don’t have a specific number, but it is a very large crowd that we bring in. The event is highly successful and brings in a large number of visitors. I would roughly say thousands of people come to the destination for this event,” said Rudd.

And with all of those people, came a business boom to the beach for the holiday weekend.

“It was great. We had a lot of traffic, people were so excited to see the Ball Drops again this year,” Shimmering Seas Jewelry owner Laurie Olshefski said.

“It was great financially. It was great to see big groups of people being able to gather here in Pier Park and it was just a successful weekend,” said Jacobi.

Most managers said they originally expected the weekend to be slower than usual because of the cold weather.

“But of course, just like summer and spring break, it was extremely busy. We definitely saw huge crowds, if not more than Black Friday. It really was super busy,” Coastal Casuals manager Kylie Williamson said.

And the huge crowds could be seen across all businesses, from clothing stores to restaurants.

“It was a pretty good week for us. I would say it would probably be comparable to maybe a Spring Break or even a decent summer week,” said Olshefski.

A good week, that some would say was the boost the area needed going into the New Year.

“We definitely expected to end the year with very strong numbers. Especially how summer went, we just saw that continue. Usually, it just dies down right after Christmas, but this year it rocketed right back up and our numbers were way more than expected,” said Williamson.

As we said goodbye to 2021, businesses said hello to ringing in the new year with a business boom.

Rudd said hosting highly successful events like the Beach Ball Drop supports their brand of “Real. Fun. Beach” and helps ensure Panama City Beach remains a “go to” destination for holiday travel.

