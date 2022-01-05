Annual Bay County Legislative Delegation held Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday night was the time of year again where citizens, organizations, elected officials, cities, and local governments could address the Bay County Legislative Delegation ahead of the start of the 2022 legislative session. The primary purpose of these delegation meetings is to vote on local bills, but we’re told Tuesday night was a little different because there were none to vote on in Bay County. But, that didn’t stop residents from coming out and voicing their opinions on what they think the state is doing well, or not so well, and how they suggest they fix certain things.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing as it relates to democracy and the state that we live in to say ‘hey I’m a taxpayer, I love this state and I think that X needs to be fixed’ and so it was our opportunity to be able to listen to what X is and come up with a plan on how to fix it,” House Representative Jay Trumbull said.

Trumbull said his role in the house as the appropriation chair is to make sure all of these agencies are funded.

“So just a lot of different things like that. Obviously, a lot of funding-related issues whether that’s the City of Panama City, Panama City Beach, Gulf Coast State College and other things,” said Trumbull.

And to other things like funding a project in the city of Springfield. Mayor Ralph Hammond said they’re working on stormwater and sewer in one area, but only the sewer side has received funding from the FDEP.

“We fell short. We were approved through FDEP, but the funding for the waterside fell short three million dollars,” said Hammond.

Trumbull said they prioritize their balanced budget and one thing they recognize is Florida being a recreational state.

“We heard a few of those things tonight {Tuesday}. One thing specifically is state parks,” said Trumbull.

One state park specifically is Camp Helen State Park. Friends of Camp Helen said they ranked number eight for receiving funding from Florida Forever for future land acquisitions.

“So you will be hearing from the Friends of Camp Helen, as well as the directors of the Florida State Parks system as we work forward together in acquiring the 44-acres just on the other side of Camp Helen for Camp Helen expansion,” Former Camp Helen State Park Board Member Lynn Cherry said.

And working forward together is what the representatives and the senator hope to do.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to take these issues, fight for them in Tallahassee, look for funding and hopefully be able to see our community prosper,” said Trumbull.

One delegation meeting and one fight at a time for a better Bay County.

Trumbull said they’ll now have longer conversations with some of the concerned citizens that want to see changes specifically to state statutes. The delegation will take these examples before the 2022 legislative session in hopes to see changes.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.