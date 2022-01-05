Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 4th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Basketball/Women’s

Northwest Florida 74 Gulf Coast 65

Tallahassee 52 Chipola 75

Juco Basketball/Men’s

Northwest Florida 79 Gulf Coast 67

Tallahassee 58 Chipola 92

High School Soccer/Boy’s

Arnold 6 Bay 0

Crestview 0 Niceville 6

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Pensacola Christian 35 Paxton 77

Bethlehem 34 Freeport 65

Chipley 59 Cottondale 41

Malone 72 Sneads 43

Altha 55 Blountstown 38

Walton 51 Holmes 43

Arnold 45 Rutherford 60

Rocky Bayou 55 Alethia Christian 18

Poplar Springs 65 Graceville 49

High School Basketball/Girl’s

Walton 17 Arnold 48

Mosley 40 Chipley 36

Choctaw 35 Paxton 46

Bethlehem 21 Freeport 60

