Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 4th
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Juco Basketball/Women’s
Northwest Florida 74 Gulf Coast 65
Tallahassee 52 Chipola 75
Juco Basketball/Men’s
Northwest Florida 79 Gulf Coast 67
Tallahassee 58 Chipola 92
High School Soccer/Boy’s
Arnold 6 Bay 0
Crestview 0 Niceville 6
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Pensacola Christian 35 Paxton 77
Bethlehem 34 Freeport 65
Chipley 59 Cottondale 41
Malone 72 Sneads 43
Altha 55 Blountstown 38
Walton 51 Holmes 43
Arnold 45 Rutherford 60
Rocky Bayou 55 Alethia Christian 18
Poplar Springs 65 Graceville 49
High School Basketball/Girl’s
Walton 17 Arnold 48
Mosley 40 Chipley 36
Choctaw 35 Paxton 46
Bethlehem 21 Freeport 60
