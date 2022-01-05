Advertisement

The City of Lynn Haven is rebuilding after Hurricane Michael

Construction for the Lynn Haven Police Department and City Hall
Construction for the Lynn Haven Police Department and City Hall
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rebuilding and restoring started last year for the City of Lynn Haven after Hurricane Michael destroyed some buildings.

The police department and city hall were just a few of those buildings that needed to be rebuilt.

City Manager, Vickie Gainer said the construction was held back due to the FEMA funding process, but since they started last May, they are doing everything they can to get back to normal.

“We’re really focused on making sure that we stay on task,” Gainer said.

Back in June of 2019, temporary facilities were brought for city hall staff members and police.

“These temporary buildings are nice but we are surely ready to get in the new building and get on outta here,” Lynn Haven Police Chief, Ricky Ramie said.

This time, the buildings will not only be newer but they will also have prevention and protection from hurricanes.

“The reinforced concrete that’s being used, we know will sustain category 5 winds,” Ramie said.

The police department will be upstairs in the new city hall so that everyone is under one roof.

Gainer said as long as materials come in normally and pricing stays stable, everything should go according to plan.

“We’re building for the future of the city of Lynn Haven,” Gainer said.

The city hopes to be finished rebuilding by the end of this year and fully complete with all buildings by 2023.

