Jeremiah Banks leading at Bay on and off the court

By Julia Daniels
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jeremiah Banks plays two roles on the court, point guard and shooting guard, but his roles at Bay stretch further than the hardwood.

”In the books and classroom, everybody is going to notice you.” the Bay senior basketball player told us. “Not from the court, but also from the classroom. As long as you have good grades and attendance, all that, they are going to see that on your transcripts and they are going to think you are a good student who goes to class and doesn’t skip or anything.”

”I guess the best way to describe him would be consistent.” says Bay Head Basketball Coach Rusty Cook says. “You always know what you are going to get out of him. He comes. He practices hard. He plays hard. That’s just who he is, and it’s comforting knowing you are going to get that out of a player every single time they step on the court.”

The senior is also on the Tornado football team and a member of the community service group, Street Lights, so not a ton of free time.

“It’s hectic.” Banks admits “Very stressful, but just being in my books, praying, being close to my family, and just hoping everything goes good.”

But setting an example for the younger guys on the team is worth the extra effort, he says. “You always need older guys to be leaders,” says coach Cook “and you know, sometimes it’s leading on the basketball court, but even more than that, getting them to lead in the classroom, helping those younger kids understand what’s important. That it’s not just about basketball. Being part of this program is about academics as well.”

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming.

