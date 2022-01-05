Advertisement

Kemper Hodges wins Dairy Farmers 4A State Player of the Year

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a rather nice postseason honor for South Walton senior quarterback Kemper Hodges Tuesday. Kemper’s been named the Florida Dairy Farmer’s 4A Player of the Year. And that makes him now a finalist for the State’s Mr. Football Award, which goes to the top player in any class, as voted by a statewide panel of coaches and media reps. Kemper led his team to a 10-2 record by completing 62 percent of his passes, for 3,077 yards with 34 TDs. He rushed for another 1,169 yards with 26 more touchdowns. All that getting him a football scholarship with the Air Force Academy. Port St. Joe’s DJ Oliver was 5th in the voting for the 1A Player of the Year, and that same panel voting Chipley’s Marcus Buchanan third in the voting for 1A Coach of the Year.

