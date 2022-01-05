Police chase on Highway 20 in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a vehicle failed to pull over Tuesday evening on Highway 20. This resulted in an almost hour-long car chase.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in blocking traffic.

The sheriff’s office says that the individual was stopped after they laid down a spike strip. They are now trying to determine why the individual did not stop and pull over for the deputy.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.