Police chase on Highway 20 in Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a vehicle failed to pull over Tuesday evening on Highway 20. This resulted in an almost hour-long car chase.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in blocking traffic.

The sheriff’s office says that the individual was stopped after they laid down a spike strip. They are now trying to determine why the individual did not stop and pull over for the deputy.

