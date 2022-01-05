Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not going to be as cold tonight over the panhandle. Lows will still be cold though, but not near freezing like Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s inland to mid 40s at the coast. On Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the mid 60s. By Thursday a cold front arrives and it will bring a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs will reach near 70. Colder air briefly returns Friday w/highs in the upper 50s.

For now the weekend looks like a split with sunny and mild weather Saturday and rain on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.