Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bank of clouds sitting largely over our eastern counties, partly clear to the west. The clouds are helping temperatures this morning from getting too cold. Where they’re thicker, temperatures are getting going in the low 50s. Where they’re a bit more thinned out to the west, it’s chilly in the 40s. But overall it’s a more seasonal start to the day than days prior. You’ll still want to reach for something warm to wear out the door this morning. But it doesn’t need to be the heavy winter gear, and you’ll be able to get away without the mittens and scarf.

In fact, we’ll warm up pleasantly today as we get some midday sunshine to mix as clouds decrease a bit by late morning. Temperatures make it into the 60s this afternoon with some able to warm into the mid to upper 60s on the coast, especially around Gulf and Franklin Counties. Highs for most inland areas may only top out in the low to mid 60s, however, this is a much more seasonal temperature.

The warm up doesn’t stop after today. We’ll get one more day where warmer and a slightly more humid air mass moves in as winds shift to the south heading into Thursday. Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for most.

The warm and slightly more moist air mass returning on southerly winds could lead toward a stray shower during the day. But the slightly better chance for a passing shower comes late in the day and into the evening as another cold front passes through NWFL.

Just as we warm up through the midweek, the cold front drops temperatures quickly into Friday where morning lows return to the 30s and highs only in the 50s. Good news is we’ll quickly rebound temperatures into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny into the midday today. Temperatures will be more seasonal in the low to mid 60s for most, with some on the coast able to warm into the upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecasts has another warmer day in store for Thursday with a small chance for a passing shower.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

