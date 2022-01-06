Advertisement

A Bay County local turns 100-years-old

Miss Betty and her caretaker Susan
Miss Betty and her caretaker Susan(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While most people have rung in the new year, a Bay County woman has rung in a new century.

Betty Jasinski woke up 100-years-old on Wednesday.

“I felt good except for my knee,” said Jasinski.

Neighbors gathered to sing happy birthday, give her gift cards along with a cake to recognize this amazing milestone. Friends had nothing but wonderful things to say about her.

“She’s a pleasant personality,” said a friend.

In her free time, Miss Betty loves to watch TV and look at her old pictures of her late husband, Bernie.

Her caretaker Susan Bonnell has been by her side for years. She says she’s lucky to have a special person like Miss Betty. The two of them have established a daily routine that they enjoy together.

“She has coffee every morning, she has oatmeal religiously with bananas,” said Bonnell.

Miss Betty had some important advice for those looking to live a little longer.

“Well they have to eat properly, don’t go out in the morning without your breakfast and fresh fruit,” said Jasinski.

Susan told us Miss Betty’s sass and her zest for life is what continues to keep her going.

