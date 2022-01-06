Advertisement

Finding your midlife moxie

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The new year is often a time when people set new goals or refresh their look. Gail Scott from the podcast Midlife Moxie virtually joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about finding the style that’s right for you.

Scott told us about how to choose the clothes that fit best with every unique personality and appearance. She also explained being fashionable and having moxie doesn’t have to stop as you get older.

To learn more, watch the interview attached to this story.

