Larry Perry recognized as Florida “Super Lawyer”

Larry Perry in his office
Larry Perry in his office(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the fourth consecutive year, one of our local lawyers has been selected as one of Florida’s “Super Lawyers.”

Larry Perry, a Senior Partner at the Law Firm of Perry and Young was chosen for the 2022 Florida Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyer is a peer-reviewed rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have distinguished themselves in their legal practice.

While this is an individual honor, Perry says earning it is a team effort and having good law firms in the panhandle is a great benefit to the community.

“Usually there’s 4-5 lawyers within a 50-mile radius of Panama City that achieve the Super Lawyer status, but to put that in perspective: There’s more than 110,000 lawyers active with the Florida Bar Association. When you only have 4-5 of those in our area, it helps us stand out in the Panhandle and it helps us stand out to say, ‘Look, even though we may be up here in Northwest Florida, we are achieving the highest standards throughout the state of Florida,’” said Perry.

Perry has also been on the National Lawyers top 100 list and in the top 1% in the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.

