One injured after shooting in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was injured and another person was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Silver Lake. They say the suspect was identified as Ernest Martin. One person was reportedly injured.

Martin was taken into custody without incident and charges are pending.

