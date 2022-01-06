Advertisement

QVC to close distribution center after fire, lays off 1,953

A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A filing with state officials says the company that runs QVC is shutting down a North Carolina distribution center heavily damaged by a fire, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

News outlets report that on Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce announcing its plans.

Records show the company is permanently closing and expected to lay off employees from Feb. 1 through the middle of the year.

QRG says workers will be provided with an opportunity to seek employment at other locations across the country.

