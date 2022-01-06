Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on radar with a few passing small light showers developing under a partly cloudy sky. We’ll see this light spotty activity through the morning drive. They’re hardly umbrella worthy right now, but we’ll see a return of a few moderate showers later today.

Until then, we’ll be feeling much more comfortable today. Temperatures this morning are pleasantly cool in the 50s on the coast to some upper 40s inland. We’ll warm nicely once again today as we’ll manage to get some sunshine to mix in with a bit of clouds. Highs today top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for most.

The warm and slightly more moist air mass returning on southerly winds could lead toward a stray shower during the day. But the slightly better chance for a passing shower comes late in the day and into the evening as another cold front passes through NWFL.

Just as we warm up through the midweek, the cold front drops temperatures quickly into Friday where morning lows return to the 30s and highs only in the 50s. Good news is we’ll quickly rebound temperatures into the weekend. After a cold start Saturday morning with temperatures returning to the 30s, we’ll see highs move back into the seasonal mid 60s and 70s ahead for Sunday.

Rain chances build throughout the day on Sunday, however, starting with a slight chance in the morning and becoming more likely by the end of the day.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with a few spotty sprinkles or light showers in the morning, and a couple scattered passing showers late in the day or evening. Temperatures will be more seasonal in the mid 60s for most, with some on the coast able to warm into the upper 60s near 70°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cool down coming for Friday with skies clearing out!

