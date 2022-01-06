Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are returning to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night again tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the 40s inland w/50s at the coast. On Thursday the humidity rapidly increases as a cold front approaches. Skies will be mostly cloudy w/rain chances highest from late morning into the afternoon. We could see a final burst of rain by evening too. Rainfall amounts will likely be <.25″. Highs will reach the upper 60s. On Friday it will be cooler and sunny w/highs in the 50s. Expect the weekend to be a 50-50 split with warm & sunny weather Saturday, but rain on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police are investigating a fatal crash on 23rd Street.
Fatal crash shuts down a portion of 23rd Street in Panama City for hours
Police chase on Highway 20 in Bay County
Police chase on Highway 20 in Bay County
A new FedEx Ground facility is being built in Panama City, thanks to the Bay Economic...
New FedEx Ground facility in Panama City slated for fall
COVID-19 cases increase in Florida after the holidays.
COVID-19 cases increase in Bay County after the holidays
A Panama City Beach man has been arrested after deputies said he allegedly hit a man over the...
Man arrested in alleged Panama City Beach stabbing incident

Latest News

Rain chances return to the panhandle on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's current conditions.
Wednesday Forecast
Warmer and more humid weather is on the way.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Warmer and more humid weather is on the way.
Tuesday Evening Forecast