Bay District Schools discuss COVID plans ahead of students’ return

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is preparing to kick off another semester. However, the district is now facing a familiar challenge, maintaining safety amidst a growing pandemic.

For Superintendent Bill Husfelt, he says it’s quite simple how folks can keep others safe.

“First of all, and this is common sense, if you’re sick, stay home. We’ve been saying that since before COVID. If your child is sick, they need to stay home,” Husfelt said. “If you got a fever, you definitely need to stay home and stay away from people. This new variant of COVID is extremely contagious. It’s running rapidly through the world.”

Husfelt held a conference Thursday morning alongside BDS Supervisory School Nurse Lyndsey Jackson, who spoke on the current protocols the district has in place.

“There’s no differentiation between vaccinated and unvaccinated students,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, a student can test positive for COVID-19 they can return to school when they meet one of the three following options:

They receive a negative diagnostic test and are no longer symptomatic. Ten days have passed since the start of their positive test result. Whichever comes first. They’re fever-free for at least 24 hours and their symptoms are improving, Or they receive written permission from a medical provider.

As classes resume across Bay District Schools, Superintendent Husfelt wants students and parents to know these two points going into the new year.

“The main key is social distancing when you can and wash your hands. I mean that’s the two main ways to stop from getting anything,” Husfelt said.

Husfelt also adds the district does not have any plans of enforcing a mask mandate at this time.

“No, the State of Florida has made it very clear. We are not requiring masks. If students want to wear masks, if adults want to wear masks they have the freedom to do decide that,” Husfelt said.

As of now, school will not be canceled. Husfelt adds the district may have to double up on substitute teachers, and buses. But there will be school every day.

Husfelt adds at this time the school will not be doing virtual learning. However, if that is the only option for some students, teachers will work with them.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.