Destin man charged with fraud

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Destin man has been charged after allegedly committing fraud worth more than $50,000.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Henderson, 57, entered into an agreement with the victim. They say the victim told them he would purchase a property on Indian Trail Road in Destin and fund construction costs for Henderson to build homes on the property. In return, the victim was allegedly supposed to be refunded and receive 40% of the net sale.

Officials say the victim told them Henderson’s company, Henderson Development and Design, sold a property in 2017 for $555,000. The victim was allegedly given $49,700 but told officials he was supposed to receive approximately $485,000. The victim allegedly reported to investigators that all requests for additional funds spelled out in the agreement were ignored.

Henderson was arrested on January 5 and faces two counts of fraud in obtaining property over $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.