Flooding relief project in Washington County is successful

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flooding in Washington County has been an issue for some time, but officials think they may have found a solution for at least one area.

Washington County Resident Mike West hasn’t been able to consistently use his driveway on Pine Ridge Drive since December of 2019.

“It went probably close to five feet of water over my driveway,” West said.

However, officials believe they may have found a solution to the flooding for some residents. They began pumping water out of Piney Lake a few weeks ago. Then, they turned off the pump to evaluate.

“Just to find out where we stood, if the gains were actually going to withstand the recharge,” Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners Tray Hawkins said. “As of [Thursday] morning, 8 a.m., the recharge factor has not been effective to the lake, it’s not recharged any.”

Following the success of the pump, it has been turned back on and will continue removing water from the area. Residents say they are excited to see this progress.

“We’re really thankful for putting up this whole system, and it has worked,” West said. “We’ve probably dropped the pond down probably nine inches or so.”

County officials say they aren’t stopping there. Since the water levels have gone down significantly, officials say they want to build up the road so residents still have access to their homes in case the water rises again.

A meeting was held Thursday to discuss the next steps the County can take. Officials are still encouraging everyone who is impacted by flooding to look into the buyout program.

“We still have the mitigation program open, we’re taking applications still,” Hawkins said.

For more information on the buyout program, or to contact your County Commissioner, visit https://www.washingtonfl.com/departments/commission/about/.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.