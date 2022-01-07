Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar as the clouds and rains associated with a cold front have passed through the Panhandle to our southeast. In it’s wake are clear skies and plenty of sunshine ahead for today! But it will be chilly sunshine so be sure to bundle up.

Temperatures this morning are starting in the 40s on the coast to 30s inland. And with a breezy northerly wind at times, it’ll feel more like freezing on our exposed skin for much of the morning. Bust out the mittens and scarf again and be sure to have a warm jacket as we won’t warm up a whole lot throughout the day, despite the sunshine.

Temperatures slowly crawl through the 40s this morning, barely reaching the low 50s by lunchtime. Highs today for some top out in the upper 50s on the coast. But for most inland, we’ll only see highs around the mid 50s across I-10.

The northerly breeze continues tonight but slackens a bit. It’ll lead toward a chilly evening if you have any dinner or Friday night plans. Be sure to stay dressed warmly. Overnight lows return to the widespread 30s inland to some on the beaches barely hanging on to the 40s.

Despite the cold start to Saturday, we’ll warm up much more pleasantly throughout the day under mostly sunny skies to highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances return on Sunday. However, the morning and midday appear to be the driest time of the day for most of NWFL as showers will develop to our west in the afternoon and push east across the Panhandle late in the day and into the night.

Bottom Line...

For today, chilly sunshine as highs only reaching the mid 50s inland to upper 50s on the coast with a northerly breeze at 10-15mph. Your 7 Day Forecast has mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to the 60s after a chilly Saturday morning. Rain chances build throughout the day on Sunday, becoming likely late in the day and into Sunday night.

