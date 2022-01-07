Local police speak out during human trafficking awareness month

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Human Trafficking is an issue everywhere.

“It is not a local issue, it’s not a national issue, it’s a world issue,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief JR Talamantez.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and local law enforcement wants us to always be aware.

“It’s an important month and we just want people to pay attention to what’s going on around them,” said Talamantez.

The Panama City Beach Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office both have criminal investigation units that focus on these cases. Recently, law enforcement agencies busted massage parlors they said were involved in human trafficking.

“Being forced into performing sex acts on people coming in there and getting quote-unquote massages,” said Talamantez.

According to https://humantraffickinghotline.org/, there have been more than 63,000 cases reported nationally since December of 2007.

“There’s been multiple victims and there’s been multiple offenders that have been put in jail,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Corporal Amy Burnette.

Burnette sees these cases daily and said social media can be a dangerous tool.

“That’s gonna be your number one way that your predators will get these victims,” said Burnette.

Police said if you see something, say something.

“It’s our job to identify those individuals, put them in jail, and help rescue the victims,” said Burnette.

Reporting any suspicious activity and calling these special hotlines below, can help keep the community safe.

