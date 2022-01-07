Advertisement

Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car

By Lee Peck and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Officers with the Mobile Police Department pulled over a 60-year-old man who was spotted dragging a set of stadium bleachers with his car.

According to WALA, Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of the day.

It is unclear why the man allegedly took the bleachers, but they have since been returned to the park.

McClellan was arrested and charged with first degree property theft.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Florida Department of Health issues new COVID-19 testing guidance
Police chase on Highway 20 in Bay County
Police chase on Highway 20 in Bay County
Miss Betty and her caretaker Susan
A Bay County local turns 100-years-old
Kenneth Nicholas Rock, 33, of Wilmington, North Carolina, is charged with using a computer...
North Carolina man accused of sexual exploitation of local girl
Bay District Schools discuss COVID plans ahead of students’ return.
Bay District Schools discuss COVID plans ahead of students’ return

Latest News

FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
Former governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t speak during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents charged in fatal Mich. school shooting lose request to get out of jail on lower bail
Bay County flooding
Northwest Florida Water Management District discusses state of water at First Friday