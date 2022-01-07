Advertisement

North Carolina man accused of sexual exploitation of local girl

Kenneth Nicholas Rock, 33, of Wilmington, North Carolina, is charged with using a computer...
Kenneth Nicholas Rock, 33, of Wilmington, North Carolina, is charged with using a computer service for obscene communications and extortion.(Lynn Haven Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of a local girl.

Lynn Haven Police say Kenneth Nicholas Rock, 33, of Wilmington, North Carolina, contacted the victim on Snapchat and posed as a teenager. Police say Rock asked the girl to send photos of a sexual nature.

After an initial exchange, investigators say Rock demanded more graphic photos. When the victim refused, they say he threatened to send the images he had to other people. Investigators say no other images were sent by the victim.

Police identified Rock and issued arrest warrants. Law enforcement arrested Rock and seized evidence from his home.

Rock is charged with using a computer service for obscene communications and extortion. Police say as they go through the evidence, more charges are anticipated.

