Advertisement

Northwest Florida Water Management District discusses state of water at First Friday

Bay County flooding
Bay County flooding(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosted First Friday with the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce Friday morning. The chambers kicked off the new year with a hot topic, the state of our area’s water.

The Northwest Florida Water Management District was on site to talk about flooding issues and hydrologic conditions in the Panhandle.

Water management district officials say the conditions we are currently seeing are the direct result of several years of above-average rainfall.

In 2021 alone our area saw more than 83 inches of rain. That isn’t even including the totals from December.

Not only does rain play a part in the flooding we are seeing but the loss of millions of trees from Hurricane Michael does, too.

“All of that water that might’ve been taken up by the trees, a lot of that recharged the aquifer and contributed to higher groundwater levels across the region which also exasperated the flooding,” Kathleen Coates, Chief of Bureau of Water Resource Evaluation for NWFL Water Management District, said.

The NWFL Water Management District works with local governments to identify projects to improve flooding issues. They also help local governments find funding for those projects.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Florida Department of Health issues new COVID-19 testing guidance
Police chase on Highway 20 in Bay County
Police chase on Highway 20 in Bay County
Miss Betty and her caretaker Susan
A Bay County local turns 100-years-old
Kenneth Nicholas Rock, 33, of Wilmington, North Carolina, is charged with using a computer...
North Carolina man accused of sexual exploitation of local girl
Bay District Schools discuss COVID plans ahead of students’ return.
Bay District Schools discuss COVID plans ahead of students’ return

Latest News

The zoo’s experiences and new exhibits wouldn’t be possible without the clever mind of its...
Faces And Places ZooWorld
Officials with Bay District Schools discuss COVID plans ahead of students returning to classes...
Covid And Bay County Schools
NewsChannel 7 was joined in the studio Thursday morning by Dr. Saeed Khaja, a local Cardiac...
Keeping your heart healthy
NewsChannel 7 was joined in the studio Thursday morning by Dr. Saeed Khaja, a local Cardiac...
Heart Health In The New Year Interview