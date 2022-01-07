Northwest Florida Water Management District discusses state of water at First Friday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosted First Friday with the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce Friday morning. The chambers kicked off the new year with a hot topic, the state of our area’s water.

The Northwest Florida Water Management District was on site to talk about flooding issues and hydrologic conditions in the Panhandle.

Water management district officials say the conditions we are currently seeing are the direct result of several years of above-average rainfall.

In 2021 alone our area saw more than 83 inches of rain. That isn’t even including the totals from December.

Not only does rain play a part in the flooding we are seeing but the loss of millions of trees from Hurricane Michael does, too.

“All of that water that might’ve been taken up by the trees, a lot of that recharged the aquifer and contributed to higher groundwater levels across the region which also exasperated the flooding,” Kathleen Coates, Chief of Bureau of Water Resource Evaluation for NWFL Water Management District, said.

The NWFL Water Management District works with local governments to identify projects to improve flooding issues. They also help local governments find funding for those projects.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.