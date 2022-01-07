Soaring to new heights at ZooWorld in this week’s Faces and Places of the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lions, tigers, and bears, oh wait. I mean tapers, alligators, and birds. Hundreds of animals call ZooWorld home right here in Panama City Beach.

The zoo’s experiences and new exhibits wouldn’t be possible without the clever mind of its director Kayte Hogan.

“I have this really terrible problem where I can’t say no to opportunities,” Hogan said. “I’m like that sounds like it would be great I’ll try it. And then you end up with a zoo!”

Hogan’s love for animals started at a young age.

“I grew up with a mom who let me have whatever pet I wanted,” Hogan said. “I would come in with a snake or a lizard or a rabbit. Then I would have 20 rabbits. She was really great at letting me explore nature.”

Explore she has. Hogan has traveled all over the world to places like China and Australia to work with exotic animals.

“I’ve ranged from zookeeper, to season pass seller, to zoo director, to curator,” Hogan said. “It’s really fun that I’ve had so many different experiences. Having that background where I’ve been to so many places that do so many different things has really just made me better at being here.”

Hogan has been the director of ZooWorld for seven years.

“When I came in, the zoo was struggling,” Hogan said.

To help the zoo soar to new heights, Hogan is constantly finding ways to make it better. Which means revamping exhibits or creating new ones.

This year the zoo’s taper exhibit got a facelift by using recycled materials to expand and building fences out of old sidewalk.

“We were able to take those pieces and turn them into this gorgeous taper exhibit,” Hogan said. “It expanded it and doubled the size of the actual exhibit. You’d never have any idea that these were recycled products.”

Those renovations came with a message.

“It goes along with who we are, our conservation message, and our dedication to recycling and making the world a better place,” Hogan said. “We just did that in here.”

These new updates don’t go unnoticed. Another exhibit, housing lions and hyenas, was honored with an Immersion Exhibit Award.

“The first thing you see are these big open glass windows and the lions come up,” Hogan said. “I love standing back and watching the guests walk up because they walk up to the window, they’re excited to see the lion, and then the lion walks up and they back away from the window. You’re so close and these lions are so big.”

Hogan has a big passion for caring for these animals.

“It’s still really exciting and I still wake up every single day and think this is my place, and I love this place, and I love all of the things we’re going to do, and I love all of the things we’ve done,” Hogan said. “I love all of the people here. I can’t imagine doing anything but this.”

From the looks of it, the animals don’t want Hogan doing anything but this either.

