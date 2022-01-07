Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cold front that brough rain to our area on Thursday will bring colder temperatures overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 30s inland w/temps near 40 at the coast. On Friday it will be sunny and chilly w/highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be NE at 10 mph. It will be cold again Friday night, but a warm up begins Saturday w/highs in the upper 60s. Expect 70s w/a good chance of rain late in the day on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.