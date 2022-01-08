Blountstown Police Department investigates 3 vehicle thefts, 5 burglaries

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just after midnight on Wednesday, a Blountstown Police Officer saw a vehicle behaving suspiciously, so he ran the license plate.

“The tag came back to a stolen car, so he then broke off, and went back to try to locate the car and found it abandoned at the end of Hentz Avenue,” Blountstown Police Chief Mark Mallory said.

The suspicious activity didn’t stop there. The next morning, the police department began receiving calls reporting vehicle burglaries.

“Over the next two days, [we] discovered five burglaries of vehicles that we believe are connected, which resulted in two handguns being stolen, and debit cards, credit cards, GPS units, small things out of vehicles,” Mallory said.

Two more vehicles were then discovered to be stolen around the same time and place as the burglaries. One was on Hentz Avenue, as the first vehicle, and the other was just outside city limits.

“We got a call about a vehicle missing from a resident on 11th street in Calhoun County and we were able to take that report of a stolen car...and then we have some technology and we were able to determine that it was eastbound,” Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said.

Mallory said two juveniles have been arrested in connection to these crimes, but he believes more people are involved. Law enforcement officers say one of the minors involved is 14-years-old and was arrested in Leon County.

Officials say this is still an ongoing investigation.

