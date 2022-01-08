Bryson Horne spends offseason in Blountstown gearing up for the spring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After high school, Blountstown native, Bryson Horne, spent two seasons in juco ball at Georgia Highlands, then was at Columbus State when the pandemic shut down his junior season.Horne then signed a free agent deal with the Braves, and that seems to be working out for him just fine.

Horne wore a new jersey for the 2021 season, that of the Augusta Green Jackets, a low-A affiliate of the Braves. In his rookie year, he finished out with a batting average of .269, 48 RBI, and 40 runs.

“I’m happy with how the first season went for me and everything,” said Horne. “The organization is happy, and I’m in a good spot with them, so I’m just trying to build off how year one went going into year two.”

His first year numbers are even more impressive given in between signing with the Braves and actually heading to spring training, Horne had a ton of off time, with no real live pitching.

“When I got in for spring training, it was eye opening with how much talent was there, and I just had to adjust to that and that environment,” said Horne “Once I adjusted to that and started adapting to it and playing, I got used to it, and then, everything became a little easier.”And it was also, he says, a very fun first year experience for all Bryson and those around him.”

“The reality hit me when we first went to the first ball game and got to see him play,” said Horn’e father, Emory. “It’s pretty exciting. I can’t lie. Never would’ve dreamed it would’ve happened. It’s just exciting just to get him in college, and then when you see one go on to professional, you know, that’s my first kid to go professional, and then it happened to be my son.”

In the off season, Bryson’s back in Calhoun County, taking time out of every day to try and get better.

”This off season has been big so far just trying to regain strength because the minor league season is a lot longer than the college season, so I lost some weight and I’m trying to build back the strength and everything like that.”

All that as he prepares to head to Spring Training down in North Port, south of Sarasota, in advance of his 2022 season.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.