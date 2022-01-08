Advertisement

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about new scam

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new scam is making its way around Calhoun County, and involves someone claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office and asking for personal information.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel, his office has received multiple reports of residents receiving calls from people claiming to be deputies and asking for personal information.

Kimbrel said they’ve tried to track the calls, but have not been able to determine where they’re coming from.

The Sheriff said his office will not make a phone call asking for personal information, but would generally mail a letter out instead.

“When you get calls like that, don’t give any information, call us, we’re only a phone call away,” Kimbrel said. “We’ll give you guidance on how to work through that, and of course, we’ll ask questions then, like ‘did you retain a phone number,’ or other questions that might help us lead back to the individual.”

If you receive a call like this, Kimbrel encourages everyone to call his office at (850) 674-5049.

