The City of Lynn Haven holds a tree giveaway

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Lynn Haven held its tree giveaway for residents in the area on Saturday. According to the Director of Community Services, Ty Farris the city had about 800 to 900 trees available at A.L Kinsaul Park.

Red Maples, Florida River Birch, and Crepe Myrtle were among the three types the city handed out. Harris says the city wants to re-establish the tree canopy after losing many of them due to Hurricane Michael.

”I think we’ve had so many trees that were lost as part of the storm, its even impacted the storm water, you know where those trees used to suck up a lot of water and I think that’s one of the reasons why Lynn Haven has had so much flooding over the last few months,” said Director of Community Services Ty Farris.

The next giveaway will be on January 22 to commemorate Florida’s Arbor Day.

Bring your ID to show that you are a Lynn Haven resident and there is a limit of one tree per family.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.