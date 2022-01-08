Local colleges aim to help health care staff shortages

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In our community, state, and across the nation, COVID-19 is impacting industries; including our health care system.

But, there is hope when it comes to staffing shortages in the medical field.

“This young generation, you know they’re kind of nervous about the whole COVID as well. But they stepped up to the plate and they’re ready to take care of people. They know what they need to face. We really teach about how to protect yourself, as well as protecting your patient. You know that first line of defense, make sure you wear your gloves, you’re masking up. Know the patient you’re taking care of, so you can take care of yourself,” Sabrina Peffers, Haney Technical College Director of Nursing, said.

During these unprecedented times, several people are now wanting to become a member of the healthcare field. That’s the case for several local students at Haney Technical College.

“Our need is so high right now. Not just in our community, but the whole world. The rate that they’re having to work at because of the shortage makes it very difficult. So, I’m eager to start and help out my fellow nurse,” Sylvia Mack, a Haney Technical College Nursing Student, said.

“I feel like it’s made me want to be a nurse even more. I’ve always had a dream to be a nurse and I feel like with the COVID it’s just another experience,” Melanie Feldstein, a Haney Technical College Nursing Student, said.

Gulf Coast State College also offers studies in the medical field.

“Whether it’s respiratory care, or nursing, dental hygiene, sinography, or radiology. We’re always trying to meet the need of our community and really give people a good education in order for them to get good jobs in Bay County and surrounding counties, too,” Adam Carlini, Gulf Coast State College Academic Program Specialist for Health Sciences, said.

Preparing today’s medical students, to meet the needs in our area and across the nation.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to both Gulf Coast Regional Medical and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay to see if they are facing staffing shortages.

They provided the following statements:

Gulf Coast Regional Medical - In coordination with the leadership of our physicians and nursing teams, we closely monitor bed capacity, staffing, supplies, and equipment to ensure we are able to continue safely and effectively providing the most appropriate levels of care for our patients. We also have access to additional resources ready to deploy through the support of HCA Healthcare and our local, state, and federal partners.”

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay - With the large number of COVID-19 cases in the community, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay is seeing an impact on its associates but staffing issues are manageable. The hospital follows CDC guidelines for employees to return to work safely. We will employ travel nurses as needed. We rely on our tested plans that address our goal to protect the health and safety of our patients, visitors, and associates.

To further protect our patients, visitors, and associates, Ascension Sacred Heart has made adjustments to our visitation policy.

The revised policy allows for:

No visitors under the age of 12 (unless extenuating circumstances exist)

Limit to two adult visitors per day for all non-COVID patients in the procedural, imaging, observation, and inpatient areas

Limit to two adult visitors for emergency room patients.

For pediatric patients, limit to two parents or guardians. Visitors may not exchange with other individuals during the emergency department or outpatient/observation stay evaluation.

Limit to one adult visitor per hospitalization for all COVID-positive patients. Visitors may not exchange with other individuals during the hospitalization.

All visitors are required to wear a mask provided by the hospital, go through screening for COVID-19 symptoms and follow social distancing guidelines in waiting rooms and other areas as indicated

Ascension Sacred Heart knows visitors can bring emotional support to patients, reduce a patient’s sense of isolation and enhance communications between caregivers and patients in ways that improve patient outcomes.

We will look at implementing further restrictions on visitation if the latest COVID-19 surge continues and places additional stress on the capacity of our facilities and staff.

