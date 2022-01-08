Advertisement

Monthly Cars and Coffee meet-up at St. Andrews Marina

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Besides fueling your car, you can also fuel yourself with energy every second Saturday of the month.

But you have to head over to St. Andrews Marina for a “Coffee and Cars” meet-up.

This event has taken place before at Pier Park and now the event coordinators are looking to expand it. Also, The event features exotic, muscle, and classic cars. But you don’t need a fancy set of wheels to attend.

“We see everything from classic cars to late models to tuners, imports, everything. Everybody’s welcome, everybody gets along, it’s great to get together with all the car guys,” Dennis Luczak, event coordinator, said.

Luczak said the cars can range anywhere between $20,000 to $80,000.

Whether you are an auto enthusiast or just there for the fun, you can zoom on over with a cup of joe.

