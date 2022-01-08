Mosley senior sets Bay County record for match wins Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Friday turned into a rather big day in the athletic career of Mosley senior Nick Hejke. He began the day tied with Arnold alum Richie McClanahan at 242 career match wins, the record for Bay County. And shortly into his first match today in the 15 team Panhandle Championship event, Nick set the new mark. He pinned Wewa’s Connor Roberts in the 152 class match up, giving Nick the record alone. Hejke admitting to be a tad nervous going into the match, but he had wrestled Roberts recently, felt like he had a good plan and settled down to get the quick pin.

He then talked about this meaningful record, but how it’s one he doesn’t necessarily want to be remembered for, Or at least he wants to be remembered for more than just this mark.

“I don’t want to be defined as the kid who broke that one county record in 2022. I want to be known as the kid who was a great leader on his team. Good in the classroom, good on the mat. Also somebody that you know, he’s kind. I don’t want to be defined as this one moment you know.”

Nick did say adding a state title to his resume would be rather nice. He went on to thank his family and coaches for helping him get to this point.

He added it was nice to get this done on the home mat. If not for a foot injury some weeks ago, he would have likely set the record on the road.

