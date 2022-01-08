Panama City’s first dogs and drinks park is coming soon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Life’s not “ruff” when you can enjoy a drink and play with a dog. Panama City will soon have its first dog park with a bar.

“You can grab a beer too, so it’s kinda like your local dog park but more VIP exclusive,” said Managing Partner Rachel Wall.

Dagny Johnston owns Dagny and Dexter’s Doggie Daycare and Spa. Wall, manages it. They came up with the dogs and drinks idea after visiting other cities that had the same concept.

“I just really enjoyed it, it was a nice cool vibe, and I like being around dogs obviously,” said Johnston.

The new dogs and drink park will have live music, a dog pool, food trucks and more for you and your furry friend to have fun.

“Pup cups like dog ice cream, they actually sell dog beer as well - just something flavored, we’ll have a boutique there that we can sell accessories and treats and everything there,” said Wall.

Located on the corner of 11th street and Harrison Avenue, the park is set to open in March. Membership is required for all dog owners. Johnston said the memberships will cost around $10 for a day and about $50 for the month. Although, if you don’t have a pooch, you can just come for the fun.

Johnston said this is different than just bringing your pup to a pet-friendly restaurant. “They kinda just have to sit, so this will be nice for them to also interact and enjoy.”

An exact opening date isn’t set yet but rest assured, the booze and the barks will be here soon so that everyone can have a “fur-bu-lous” time.

