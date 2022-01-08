Rutherford High School shooting threat under investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat at Rutherford Highschool after they received information Friday morning that a shooting was going to take place.

According to the sheriff’s office, dispatchers received a phone call at 6:40 a.m from a man claiming he heard there would be a shooting at Rutherford High School. Dispatchers say when they asked the man for more information and to identify himself, he hung up.

The sheriff’s office says they did dispatch deputies to the high school to investigate the claim.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office say they believe this was not a credible threat.

