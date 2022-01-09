Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, January 8th

By Tony Reese
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Altha 50 North Bay Haven Academy 58

North Florida Christian 51 Port St. Joe 38

L.E.A.D. Academy 50 Laurel Hill 30

Marianna 82 South Walton 76

College Basketball/Women’s

Pensacola 59 Chipola 50

High School Wrestling Boys/Girls

Panhandle Championships - For a complete list of winners, visit this website.

