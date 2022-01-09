Area scores and highlights for Saturday, January 8th
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Altha 50 North Bay Haven Academy 58
North Florida Christian 51 Port St. Joe 38
L.E.A.D. Academy 50 Laurel Hill 30
Marianna 82 South Walton 76
College Basketball/Women’s
Pensacola 59 Chipola 50
High School Wrestling Boys/Girls
Panhandle Championships - For a complete list of winners, visit this website.
