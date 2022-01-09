Body found at the Spring Hill Landfill.

Advertisement

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to Newschannel 7 that the body of a deceased male was discovered at the Spring Hill Landfill in Campbelton, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the landfill takes in trash from several counties across the Panhandle including a county in south Alabama.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this time they are unsure of which county the body came from.

The medical examiner and the FDLE are assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are unsure at this time of how long the body has been at the landfill.

