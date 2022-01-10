Argument between neighbors leads to gunshots

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Crestview Police Department is investigating a dispute between neighbors that led to gunshots Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Griffith around 5:00 p.m., after receiving a 911 call that there were people in the street arguing and potentially armed.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, there was a large group of people in the roadway and two people had been shot.

Officers say one refused medical attention and refused to cooperate with law enforcement, and the second was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After speaking with witnesses, police say they have found two to three suspects in the case who are believed to be involved in the shooting.

They all fled the area as officers arrived on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

