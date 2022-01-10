Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Alabama deer

ALABAMA (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was recently detected in a hunter-harvested deer in northwestern Alabama. This makes Alabama the 28t state CWD has been documented.

This is the first time CWD has been detected in a state bordering Florida.

CWD is a brain and central nervous system disease that is always fatal to members of the deer family.

The FWC is asking those who plan to hunt deer, elk, moose, caribou, or other members of the deer family outside of Florida to help reduce the risk of CWD spreading into Florida.

According to FWC officials, it’s important to follow the rules that prohibit importing or possessing whole carcasses or high-risk parts of all species of the deer family originating from any place outside of Florida.

Under the new rules taking effect July 2021, people may only import into Florida:

De-boned meat

Finished taxidermy mounts

Clean hides and antlers

Skulls, skull caps and teeth if all soft tissue has been removed

The only exception to this rule is deer harvested from a property in Georgia or Alabama that is bisected by the Florida state line and under the same ownership may be imported into Florida.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.